MAKAUT’s Lecture Series on “Sorrow-Depression-Joy” is Scheduled Tomorrow

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is always concerned about the mental health of all, especially the students, during this COVID pandemic. The University is organizing an online Lecture Series on what the sages of ancient India and modern seers told about the problem of depression and the associated mental disorders. Let us try to analyze and find the solution in the light of wisdom of ancient and modern sages and great personalities. The eminent speaker on 17th September, 2021 is B. K. Khusboo, Rajyoga Teacher, Brahma Kumaris, Shyamnagar.

The Season-2 Episode II of the Lecture Series on “Sorrow-Depression-Joy” (দুঃখ – অবসাদ – আনন্দ) is scheduled on 17th September, 2021.

Topic: দুঃখ – অবসাদ – আনন্দ (Season-2, Episode-II) : বিদ্রূপের উপেক্ষাই দেখাবে আলোর দিশা

Time: 6.00pm, IST. The session will include questions and answers.

Register online for the lecture on 17th September through the following link:

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.

The Hon’ble Vice-chancellor of MAKAUT Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra has been the key inspiration behind organizing online Lecture Series on topics of this kind, especially in this pandemic situation.

The Webinar will also be live streamed in this YouTube Channel. Students can participate from this link too:

The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor and other eminent persons associated with MAKAUT, WB will be present.

This series of programmes will be under Mandatory Additional Requirements (MAR) for the students and E-Certificates will be issued.