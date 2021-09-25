Malaria and Dengue outbreak | While dengue, malaria can take extreme proportions in the state, panic epidemiologists report
#Kolkata: Different districts of the state have suitable environment for malaria, dengue, chikungunya. The incidence of this type of disease can increase exponentially (Malaria and Dengue outbreak |). Apart from Kolkata, entomologists in various districts of the state conducted surveys on insecticides from September 13 to September 20.
The report of the survey said that incidents like accumulation of water, unsanitary waste, birth of mosquito larvae in open containers are eye-catching in the districts. Besides, the mosquito eradication program is not being observed properly. There is a lack of connection between health workers and mosquito repellents. As a result, suitable conditions for mosquito-borne diseases (Malaria and Dengue outbreak) have been created. Data from different districts have come up in this survey. E.g.-
Read more-Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh was and will remain an integral part of India! India gave a hard time to Imran
- The slum area of ward 2 of Rishara municipality in Hooghly district is very dangerous and people are more prone to stagnant water. Mosquitoes are being born in that pot. In the last one month, 9 people have been caught with dengue.
- Malaria mosquitoes are rampant in Sankosh Gram Panchayat area of Kumargram block of Alipurduar. The situation in the Kalchini block of this district is worrisome.
- The mosquito eradication team or vector control team is not working at all in Raniganj Searsol, Rajbari, Basket Para areas of West Burdwan district, this worrying report has also come up.
- Ward No. 45 of Asansol Municipality, Dom Para – Mosquito eradication program has not been done, nothing has been done to spread awareness among the people.
- Wards 19 and 6 of Bankura Municipality, where open pots are lying there, are producing mosquito larvae.
- Ward No. 1 of Sainthia Municipality of Birbhum, open containers and damaged tire-tubes are lying everywhere.
- Ward No. 4 of Siliguri Municipality, Darjeeling District, Adarsh Nagar Area – Mosquitoes are breeding due to open pots.
- Howrah Municipality Ward No. 31 – Malaria Houses, Open Pots, Sewers Closed.
- The situation in Ward No. 3 of Baranagar Municipality in North 24 Parganas District is worrying.
- West Mirhati of Amdanga block– Mosquitoes are on the rise due to accumulation of water in different places.
- Mosquito eradication programs in wards 11 and 9 of Bajwaj municipality in South 24 Parganas district have not been successful.
- Mosquito larvae are being produced in Mothabari and Kaliachak No. 2 blocks of Malda district due to litter.
- Mosquito eradication programs and awareness were not carried out in Raghabpur, Kashipur, Jaipur, Palanja, Hadalada, Layekdi, Manihara areas of Purulia district.
- Durgapur, Dunkuni, Howrah, Panihati, Kharadaha, Baranagar, Kamarhati, South Dumdum, Sheoraphuli Bahrampur, Durgapur, Bhatpara, Medinipur, Maheshtala, Ashoknagar Kalyangarh municipal areas have a lot of garbage, sewage and sewage.
- Various construction mosquito larvae are being produced in Panihati, Baranagar, South Dumdum, Bolpur, Dinhata, Baruipur municipalities, which are not being controlled in any way.
- The Aina gram panchayat of Hooghly Chanditala block is getting a lot of water, which could lead to a very worrying situation in the coming days.
- Ward 12 of Madhyamgram Municipality is being identified as dengue prone area (Malaria and Dengue outbreak). High alert is being issued.