Malaria and Dengue outbreak | While dengue, malaria can take extreme proportions in the state, panic epidemiologists report

#Kolkata: Different districts of the state have suitable environment for malaria, dengue, chikungunya. The incidence of this type of disease can increase exponentially (Malaria and Dengue outbreak |). Apart from Kolkata, entomologists in various districts of the state conducted surveys on insecticides from September 13 to September 20.

The report of the survey said that incidents like accumulation of water, unsanitary waste, birth of mosquito larvae in open containers are eye-catching in the districts. Besides, the mosquito eradication program is not being observed properly. There is a lack of connection between health workers and mosquito repellents. As a result, suitable conditions for mosquito-borne diseases (Malaria and Dengue outbreak) have been created. Data from different districts have come up in this survey. E.g.-

Read more-Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh was and will remain an integral part of India! India gave a hard time to Imran