Mallickbazar hospital accident: Sujeet of Laketown changed his wife’s death

# Anup Chakraborty, Kolkata: The 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital as a last ditch effort to recover from the eight-story cornice But Sujit Adhikari, a resident of Laketown, did not respond to his call except once. In the end, he fell down from the cornice of Mallikbazar Hospital

He lost his parents at an early age But after marriage, there was no lack of happiness in a small family with a wife and two children Although the picture has changed in the last few months Sujit Adhikari, a 36-year-old resident of Sreebhumi in Laketown, has been suffering from depression since he died a month ago after suffering from kidney problems. Sujit had to be admitted to the hospital in Mallikbazar two days before he developed neurological problems. Sujit, who is prone to suicide, went to the eight-storey cornice of the same hospital at noon

Read more: Terrible, the patient slipped and fell from the eight-story cornice of Mallikbazar Hospital

Sujit, an iron trader by profession, has two children The two boys are 9 and 5 years old respectively A month ago, the mother lost two children Their father is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital with serious injuries Sujit’s grandmother Shivani is terrified of what will happen to her children if something happens to Sujit. Shivanidevi has made Sujit a man on her lap since she was six months old

Read more: ‘Family is the only one responsible’, the Tollywood actress tried to commit suicide by writing on Facebook late at night

The incident was reported by phone from Mallikbazar Hospital in a Lake Town flat at around 11pm on the same day. After that, his eldest son was also taken to the hospital to rescue Sujit So that the father does not cause any danger by seeing his son from the front But that attempt failed Sujit did not return from the cornice even though the boy called again and again

Sujit’s grandmother Shivani Devi said in tears, “There was no problem in our family. But after the death of his wife twenty-five days ago, the grandson changed He did not eat properly. ‘ Complaining of the negligence of the hospital authorities, Sujit’s PC Manju Das said, ‘No one noticed such a big hospital that he went to the cornice? At least come back healthy Otherwise, what will happen to the two boys? ‘ This is the same question of Sujit’s neighbors

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 25, 2022, 16:22 IST

Tags: Accident, Suicide