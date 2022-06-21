Mamata-Abhishek greets presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The country’s opposition parties have announced Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for the July 16 presidential election. Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government is the opposition candidate against the BJP’s elected presidential candidate! Yashwant severed ties with the BJP on April 21, 2016. The senior politician joined the All India Trinamool Congress on March 13, 2021. Yashwant left the Trinamool Congress on June 21 this year to run against the BJP in the 2022 Indian presidential election. The party’s candidate in this election has not been announced yet.

“We have decided to field a common candidate in the forthcoming presidential election and to prevent further damage to the Modi government. In today’s meeting we have chosen Yashwant Sinha as the general candidate. We are appealing to all political parties to vote for Yashwant Sinha, “said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated Yashwant Sinha on his candidature for the presidency.

“I would like to congratulate Yashwant Sinha on being the unanimous candidate backed by all the progressive opposition parties for the forthcoming presidential election. Such an honorable and intelligent man must uphold the values ​​of our great country! ” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee also congratulated Yashwant Sinha. Shortly after announcing the names of the opposition on Tuesday, Abhishek tweeted, “Congratulations to Yashwant Sinhaji for being elected as the joint opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential election. I firmly believe that there can be no better alternative for all progressive parties who share the same vision for our country! “

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not attend Tuesday’s meeting of the opposition to decide who will be the next president of the country. Instead, Trinamool National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee attended the meeting in the national capital. Last time, Abhishek went to a meeting of the opposition with Mamata Banerjee. Analysis of a section of the political circles, Mamata Banerjee herself took part in the previous meeting. But the absence of Trinamool supremo in this meeting could have been a boomerang for Trinamool. The message that Mamata Banerjee had given to all the opposition forces to unite would have been weakened. Although several opposition parties, including the Congress, have accused Mamata Banerjee of providing support to the BJP, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee himself attended the meeting to disprove the message.

