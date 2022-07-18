Mamata, Abhishek voted in the presidential election, 291 MLAs voted in the assembly – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voted in the presidential election. MP Abhishek Banerjee also voted. West Bengal has a total of 291 MLAs, out of which 291 voted. Among them, Rafiqul Alam went for Hajj, Naushad Siddiqui did not vote and Sadhan Pandey’s original is vacant. All MLAs except these three voted.

Read More – Voted Modi, long line in the assembly! Draupadi is waiting to become president by setting a double precedent

Read more: ‘Hotel culture’ coming to Bengal by the hand of BJP? Emphasis in political circles

Apart from this, the BJP MLAs who won from West Bengal in the Lok Sabha voted in Delhi. Out of the total 17 MPs, all but Arjun Singh voted in Delhi. Two out of 23 Trinamool MPs voted in Delhi. In Delhi, Shatrughan Sinha and CM Jatua voted. Apart from this, Shibir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari voted in Delhi. 13 of the Trinamool Rajya Sabha MPs voted in this state. Out of the total 16 members of the Rajya Sabha, the remaining three viz., Vikas Bhattacharya, Pradeep Bhattacharya, Abhishek Manu Singhvi voted in Delhi. Apart from this, two Congress members including Adhir Chowdhury voted in Delhi.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 18, 2022, 17:37 IST

Tags: Presidential Election 2022