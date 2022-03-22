Mamata angry over law and order issue, sends letter to CM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) sent a stern letter criticizing the Governor’s statement regarding the Rampurhat Violence incident. Mamata Banerjee alleges that the Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) has been making statements at various times to deliberately defame the state government.

In the letter, the Chief Minister wrote, ‘Such a statement of yours is not desirable. You don’t know that the whole incident has formed a seat. Senior ministers have been sent to the scene. District Magistrate, the police are looking into the matter. Ten people have already been arrested I have personally directed the DG of Police to arrest the culprits immediately and punish them severely for such heinous crimes. “

In a letter to the governor, the chief minister further wrote, “You have no statement on the incidents in the BJP-ruled states. Our state is peaceful. Your statement is politically suggestive, which serves as a rallying cry for the opposition parties against the state government.

The Chief Minister further demanded in the letter that West Bengal be a sufficiently peaceful state except for a few isolated incidents Mamata Banerjee further alleged that whenever any unforeseen incident occurs, the governor makes some politically suggestive remarks which discredit the state government.

Incidentally, eight people were killed in Rampurhat when a Trinamool deputy chief was killed and several houses were set on fire. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar strongly condemned the incident and questioned the law and order situation in the state. He also complained that there is no rule of law in the state In the beginning of the letter, Mamata Banerjee had mentioned that the manner in which the Governor had raised questions about the law and order situation in the state was unexpected. Mamata Banerjee also wrote that she was saddened by the Governor’s remarks on this unfortunate incident.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 22, 2022, 19:07 IST

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee