Mamata angry over news of bondage vandalism

#Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is angry that supporters of the ban have damaged buses and cars. The Chief Minister directed to take strict action against those who caused this incident He even instructed the administration to seek compensation from those who carried out the vandalism.

Workers’ organizations from various parties, including the Left and the Congress, have called for a 48-hour nationwide strike in protest of rising oil prices. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online But in several places, including Uluberia and Kochbihar, supporters of the ban attacked the vehicles. In addition to vandalizing the bus, there were also incidents like blowing the wheels of the bus

Read more: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for public relations in the hills, named the child and searched for the physical condition of the old woman.

The Chief Minister is in Darjeeling at the moment Upon receiving this news, he immediately instructed the accompanying administrative officials to take strict action Nabanna said that strict action would be taken against the state government employees if they did not come to the office on the day of the strike.

Thus, the closure of the entire state on this day did not have any effect Public life was normal in all parts of the state except for a few sporadic incidents in the morning

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 28, 2022, 20:15 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee