Mamata attack again, counter-warning Dhankhar! Governor goes to Delhi today amidst clashes – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Chief Minister-Governor clash (Mamata Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankhar Clash) escalated On this day, Mamata Banerjee once again attacked the Governor from the stage of grassroots organizational elections at Netaji Indoor Stadium. Within a few hours, the Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) replied to the Chief Minister He warned that if he was intimidated by false accusations, he would not abdicate his constitutional responsibility.

By the way, Jagdeep Dhankhar is going to Delhi once again tonight With the Chief Minister and the ruling party clashing with the Governor in the last few days, new speculations have started about Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to Delhi.

On the same day, Netaji went to the party’s indoor elections at the indoor stadium and attacked the Chief Minister, saying, Never in my life has a councilor been elected, but at every moment he is instructing our elected government. ” The angry chief minister alleged that he was calling the police commissioner at 10 am and summoning the chief secretary at 11 am. He has no authority to summon government officials without talking to the chief minister. Chief Minister 7 has already blocked the governor on Twitter

Two Trinamool MPs, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Saugat Roy, have complained directly to the President and the Prime Minister demanding the removal of the governor.

The governor went to a business meeting this afternoon and spoke out against the counter-chief minister. Responding to a question from reporters, he said, “All the allegations made by the Chief Minister are not credible.” Show a tweet where I insulted him I cannot be deprived of my constitutional responsibility by making false and erroneous allegations

I will tell the Chief Minister, if you abide by the constitution, then you will see that the governor is by your side. The governor countered that state government officials were working outside the constitution every day The governor has also made it clear that he will play his role if anyone acts outside the constitution After dismissing the allegations of the Chief Minister, the Governor claimed that no file was stuck with him

His advice to the Chief Minister was, ‘If you have any complaint, write to me directly You have failed to provide information to the Governor for two and a half years Chief Minister, the governor has a constitutional responsibility. “I am shocked at the manner in which the chief minister ignored me at the Red Road function on January 26,” he said angrily. Jagdeep Dhankhar also made it clear that he was not too upset even though the ruling Trinamool Congress had lodged a complaint against him with the Prime Minister or the President. Jagdeep Dhankhar is going to Delhi tonight in the midst of this conflict

