Mamata Banerjee Adani Meeting: Karan Adani in Nabanne, 40 minutes meeting with the Chief Minister! Discuss investment

#Kolkata: Karan Adani after Gautam Adani. This time after Gautam Adani, his son Karan Adani had a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss investment in Bengal. On December 2, industrialist Gautam Adani came to Navanne and had a meeting with the Chief Minister. He expressed interest in investing in Bengal. This time it is clear from the meeting of his son Karan Adani that the discussion on investment in Bengal has progressed a lot.

At noon, an official of Karan Adani and Adani Group came to have a meeting with the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister held a meeting with the Adani Group for about 40 minutes. After the meeting with the Chief Minister, Karan Adani had a separate meeting with the Chief Secretary. In other words, it is clear that the investment framework is being created. Incidentally, Gautam’s son Karan oversaw the port aspects of the Adani Group. Accordingly, the discussion on Tajpur seaport in today’s meeting is kind of clear.



Earlier, Gautam Adani had a meeting with Mamata Banerjee for about an hour and a half. According to sources, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the meeting. During the meeting, the industrialist expressed interest in investing in the state to the Chief Minister. This time the Chief Minister had a meeting with his son.

The Chief Minister has announced to hold the World Bengal Trade Conference this year. Mamata Banerjee also invited Adani to attend the conference. After the previous meeting, Gautam Adani also tweeted that he would meet Mamata and invite her to the conference. The Chief Minister has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the World Bengal Trade Conference in April. Modi also agreed to inaugurate the conference. Meanwhile, at the Mumbai meeting, Mamata Banerjee said that many industrialists have expressed their desire to invest in Bengal.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 10, 2022, 17:31 IST

Tags: Adani group, Mamata Banerjee