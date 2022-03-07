Mamata Banerjee: And if it was 10-15 seconds late, a big accident would have happened! Mamata opened her mouth about the plane crash

#Kolkata: Repeated disaster. On his way back to Kolkata from Varanasi, the Chief Minister himself opened his mouth about the disruption in the plane landing of Mamata Banerjee. He said there was no turbulence that day. The pilot’s skill avoided a collision with another aircraft. However, he feared that if it was ten to fifteen seconds late, a major accident could have happened.

The incident took place on March 4 while returning from Varanasi. It is learned that Mamata Banerjee’s plane suddenly descended from a certain height during landing. This happened just before landing. At that time, the Chief Minister got slightly injured due to strong shaking. An investigation into the incident has begun. On the same day, Mamata Banerjee said in the assembly hall, “Another plane came near that day. No turbulence. The pilot handled the matter efficiently. So there was no clash. The plane suddenly descended from 6,000 feet. “



However, the Chief Minister feared that the accident could have happened if it was 10-15 seconds late. I still have pain in my waist and chest. To date, there has been no report on this. “



However, the sudden incident caused panic among the passengers. But there has been a lot of speculation as to why this kind of thing happened. An investigation has already been ordered. However, the Chief Minister informed that no report has been received so far. Last week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a two-day visit to Varanasi. Originally he had this visit to join the campaign on behalf of Akhilesh Yadav. At the same time he also visited Kashi Bishwanath. And on the way back from that trip, the plane crashed.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 07, 2022, 13:19 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Varanasi