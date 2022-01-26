Mamata Banerjee and Jagdeep Dhankhar: Mamata Banerjee and Jagdeep Dhankhar:

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went to the assembly on National Voters’ Day and got into a fight. Standing in the assembly on Tuesday, he targeted the state on everything from post-vote violence to signing bills, to appointing a vice chancellor. Jagdeep Dhankhar even raised his voice against the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. The governor claimed that he had not withheld any bill. In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine. ” This time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee practically avoided the Governor as soon as the incident was resolved.

The governor appeared on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations on Red Road on Wednesday morning following protocol. The BJP alleges that the Chief Minister should ‘receive’ the Governor in accordance with that protocol. But the Chief Minister did not do that. Political circles believe that the Governor’s remarks on the Chief Minister of the state while standing in the assembly premises on Tuesday were the result of that day.

On this day, it is seen that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is saying something to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But Mamata was completely turned away. In the end, he only exchanged greetings with the governor. There was no dialogue between the two heads of state. Since Jagdeep Dhankhar became the governor in 2019, he has been in conflict with Mamata Banerjee’s government. That conflict has become longer and longer on various issues. His reflection was seen on Red Road that day.



Standing in the assembly on Tuesday, Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Today is Voters’ Day. Voters are important in a democracy. It is bad to say that voters in West Bengal have no freedom. We have seen how post-poll violence has taken place in this state. They had to give their lives because they voted for themselves. It’s a shameful situation. The rule of law does not work here, in fact the law of the ruler works. The situation in West Bengal is terrible. As governor, I’m worried. “



The remnants of the governor’s attack were seen on Red Road that day. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee avoided the governor. And this time the BJP leaders of the state started raising the issue.

