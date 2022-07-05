Mamata Banerjee Anit Thapa Meeting: ‘What has the BJP given in so many years?’ Anita in the city to meet with Mamata! New numbers in the mountains!

#Kolkata: Anita Thapa, the future chairman of GTA, is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, July 8. Aneet has already reached Calcutta due to that meeting. The date of swearing in of GTA will be finalized after the meeting with the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister will be invited on behalf of the Republican Front. However, there is uncertainty about the Chief Minister’s visit to the hills during the monsoon season. In the words of Anit, “I have come to Calcutta because of the meeting with the Chief Minister. There is no program, there are courtesy calls. I came to talk to the government after the GTA election. We need to fix the system first in GTA. The mountain system has completely collapsed. There is no panchayat system, there is no employment exchange, the whole system has collapsed. That has to be fixed first. “

Regarding what will be discussed with the Chief Minister, Aneet said, “The broken system has to be fixed first. “Once the system is fixed, everything will be fine.” He said of the success of the GTA elections, “We had only one narrative, unless we work with the government, there will be no development in the hills, no solution to the problem of unemployment.” We have been struggling with this for five years. Now people have learned to understand. “

However, Aneet said about Gorkhaland, “There is Gorkhaland for Gorkhas. But until that happens, we have to work on the system that exists. ” But until that happens, that will give the BJP government MP Raju Bista now saying not to talk about it. What can I do, the Chief Minister is not saying honestly, at least the Chief Minister is honest with the Gorkhas. He is honestly saying, you will give what will happen, you will not be able to give what will not happen. At least he’s honest. Gorkhas have voted for BJP for fifteen years, tell us what we got! That is why I will talk to the Chief Minister. “

This time, the Republican Front fielded candidates in 36 of the 45 seats in the GTA. In the remaining 9 seats, they spoke of supporting independents. But the opposition claims that Anit has indirectly supported the Trinamool in 10 seats, not 9. The flags of the two parties were also flown together in the Terai area of ​​GTA. The chief minister, however, said after announcing the results of the vote that the grassroots had reached an agreement with the Anitas. Anit’s party won 26 seats. Trinamool in 5. Apart from 6 seats of Hamro Party, there are also 5 non-partisans. Whether the Trinamool will go on board as an ally of the GTA or stay out will be clear only after the Chief Minister’s meeting with Anit. A section of hill grassroots leaders are willing to take part in the board. However, sources said that all the state leadership will decide.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 05, 2022, 19:52 IST

Tags: Anit Thapa, GTA, Mamata Banerjee