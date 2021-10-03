Mamata Banerjee announces by-election in three constituencies, Trinamool beats opposition again – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the day of the historic victory in Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the names of Trinamool candidates in the by-elections in the remaining centers. On this day in Bhabanipur, the Chief Minister won by 56,632 votes. Reacting to the victory, Mamata announced the names of the party’s candidates for the October 30 by-elections (West Bengal By Election). Only the names of the candidates from Gosaba Center will be announced this afternoon, the Chief Minister said

There are by-elections in four more centers of the state on October 30 Among them, candidates died in Kharadha and Gosaba centers Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik, the two BJP MLAs who won in Dinhata and Shantipur, have resigned. Because they want to be an MP Voting will be held in those four centers this time

Read more: ‘Bangla was hurt’, Nandigram-Smriti reminded Bhabanipur-India thank Mamta!

The Trinamool leader had earlier said that Shobhandev Chatterjee would be the candidate in Kharadha. On this day, he officially announced that Trinamool candidate Kajal Sinha died a few days before the results of the polls in Kharadha The Chief Minister said that the Trinamool candidate in Shantipur is Brajkishore Goswami The ruling party is fielding Udayan Guha again in the daytime Udayan Guha lost to Nishith Pramanik for a short time in the assembly elections

However, the Chief Minister did not announce the name of the Trinamool candidate of Gosaba Center He said the names of two candidates for Gosaba have been submitted to the party One of them will be chosen this afternoon

There is not much time before the by-election On top of that, after a week, the celebration of Durga Pujo will start across the state The chief minister said the Trinamool Congress would not campaign during the puja “We don’t want people to be bothered in any way during Pujo,” she said.

In Bhabanipur too, the Trinamool had started campaigning much earlier than other parties Similarly, the ruling party announced the names of candidates before the opposition for the by-elections in the remaining four constituencies. As a result, the Trinamool was ahead of the opposition in the by-elections for the remaining four seats