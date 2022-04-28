Mamata Banerjee: ‘Arrange to reduce air fares’, Mamata retaliates against Modi over tariff dispute

#Kolkata: Central-state conflict over tariffs is not stopping. After the cooking gas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee counter-attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a reduction in tariffs on aviation fuel. On Thursday night, the Chief Minister tweeted at the Center with one hand. “Instead of pointing fingers at the states, the Center should take steps to reduce air fares,” he wrote. Domestic fuel tariffs, surcharges and excise duties are comma. (Mamata Banerjee)

At the same time, he wrote, ‘The West Bengal government has given concessions on air fuel tariffs at Bagdogra and Andal airports. Only 1 per cent tariff is levied on aircraft under the flight scheme at Calcutta Airport. The tariff is 5 per cent for small aircraft and 12 per cent for all airlines launched from 2012-13. The chief minister complained, “We have reduced all kinds of tariffs to reduce air fares. But the central government is giving free advice instead.

Instead of pointing fingers at states, GOI should reduce its customs duty (@ 5%), addl customs duty (@ 11%) & excise duty (11%) on ATF to bring down air fares. (1/3) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) April 28, 2022

We in GOWB have exempted taxes on ATF at Bagdogra and Andal airports, take only 1% on RCS Udan flights at Kolkata, 5% on small aircrafts and 12.5% ​​for all airlines commencing ops since 2012-13. (2/3) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) April 28, 2022

We have been proactive in slashing all our levies to bring down airfares, while GoI is preaching free sermons without practicing them. (3/3) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) April 28, 2022

The Modi-Mamata tariff clash started on Wednesday. In a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers on Kovid, the Prime Minister brought up the issue of taxes imposed on petrol and diesel. “I am not criticizing anyone,” he said of the opposition-ruled states, including West Bengal. I am only requesting you to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. Six months ago, some states accepted the VAT reduction petition. Some states did not comply. In Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jharkhand, the burden is on the citizens.

Within hours of the Prime Minister’s speech, the Chief Minister responded to the press conference. He said, “The Modi government should first settle the state’s arrears of Tk 96,000 crore.” On Thursday afternoon, the Chief Minister brought up the issue of cooking gas price by raising the tone of attack. He demanded a reduction of Rs 300 per cylinder. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken the matter to the Central Court over the issue of aviation fuel.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: April 29, 2022, 00:21 IST

