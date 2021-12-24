Mamata Banerjee at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary: ​​Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Portuguese Church on Christmas Eve See

#Kolkata: Every year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary) visits the church to celebrate Christmas. Mamata usually goes to church on Christmas Eve. Every year she is seen attending the midnight carol at St. Paul’s Cathedral (Mamata Banerjee at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary). However, the chief minister went to the Portuguese church on Brabourne Road in Barabazar. Mamata Banerjee visited the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary. There he cut the ribbon and started the Christmas festivities. The archbishop welcomed him and invited him to attend the church service.

Church video has been shared on Mamata Banerjee’s Facebook page. Later, the Chief Minister took part in Carroll sitting inside the church. From this evening onwards, Kolkata has been in the limelight of Christmas. Many people have crowded Park Street. There is a long line to buy cakes in New Market. The Kolkata police were already ready to handle the crowd on Park Street. Tilottama’s security has been strengthened. A special 25-strong police force has taken to the streets of Park Street and Shakespeare Street. There is a possibility of eve-teasing and indecency on Park Street in the crowd. With that in mind, this special women’s team of police has been formed.





Crowds have been growing in the area adjacent to Park Street, Maidan, Victoria]for several days to celebrate the end of the year. As the day progressed, so did the crowds on Park Street. The whole area has been jammed since afternoon. In the evening the crowd on the sidewalk comes down to the street. Crowds at multiple restaurants on Park Street from noon were eye-catching. Long lines in front of them in the evening.

According to police sources, 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in the area adjacent to Park Street for the past few days to avoid any untoward incident centering on Christmas. In addition to the white-clad policemen, there will be plenty of female policemen. Arrangements have also been made to deploy additional police personnel in the surrounding streets and parks, including Park Street. In addition, CCTV cameras and 11 watchtowers will be used to monitor the area. There are 10 police support centers. DC rank officers will be in charge of surveillance.