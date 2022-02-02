Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, Mamata Banerjee, Mamata with budget – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Yesterday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP) sharply criticized the central government’s budget. After the announcement of the budget, Mamata wrote in a tweet that there is nothing for the common man in this budget. Mamata Banerjee attacks the BJP once again with a budget after winning the party’s unopposed party chairperson post at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Returning Officer Perth Chatterjee announced the victory on this day.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said today (Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP), Pulses and rice were not considered. The price of diamonds has come down. ‘ The Trinamool leader once again made the BJP stand on the fence in the context of Padma Samman. In his words, “Padma Bhushan has become a political pollution, disrespected in the evening.” On the same day, the Trinamool supremo conveyed the message of the opposition alliance against the BJP from Netaji’s indoor stage.

Mamata Banerjee said, ‘We are ready to fight. We are ready to remove the BJP. Let’s all regional teams work together Let’s defeat the BJP. My only fight is to create industry and employment. ‘ In his words, ‘BJP is a small party. His two pandas. There is nothing in the budget. Not a word for people. Diamonds want diamonds. Vegetables do not want fish. Make diamond broth, curry. Eat diamond bells. Pegasus is the biggest broker of BJP. Miserable political party. The country’s tradition, heritage has been destroyed.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Parliament on Tuesday. But opposition politicians have accused the Center of failing to meet the expectations of the budget. In such a situation, Mamata also became vocal in criticizing the Center. He wrote on Twitter, ‘The zero that ordinary people deserve from the budget, unemployment, inflation has overwhelmed them. Just big words in the face of the center, which has no significance. This budget is the Pegasus spin budget. ‘

