Mamata Banerjee Attacks BJP: Why leave SSKM for AIIMS in Odisha? Mamata is seen touching the center in the Parthar Bhubaneswar Yatra

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee opened up about Partha Chatterjee’s arrest from the stage of the Bengal honor ceremony. From there, Mamata did not stop attacking the opposition. Claiming that he should be punished if he does wrong, Mamata’s question, why was Partha Chatterjee taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS? Does it have to do with being under the center? The Chief Minister also asked that question. (Mamata Banerjee Attacks BJP)

Taking a dig at BJP-CPIM, Mamata said, ‘When is the time of Sarada, Narada, CPIM? Why Singur, Nandigram was not tried? All these cases should be tried by fast truck court within three months. I felt ashamed to go to Odisha. Where the center is touched, it must go there. Why, there is nothing in Bengal? It is not a dishonor to the people of Bengal, do you think that the center is a saint, and the states are thieves? States survive because they exist’.

Read more: ‘She is a friend of Partha, has no connection with the party’, Mamata opened her mouth about Arpita without naming her.

Partha Chattopadhyay was taken to Bhubaneswar by air ambulance from SSKM Hospital on Monday morning. On the orders of the Calcutta High Court, AIIMS Bhubaneswar formed a team of doctors from the departments of Cardiology, Nephrology, Medicine, Endocrinology. Those who examined Parthar’s health on Monday. In the afternoon of AIIMS, the report of Partha’s physical condition was given.

Read more: Arpita was on the radar of ED, the interrogation has been done before! Still how much money in the house? Thinking of detectives

Partha Chatterjee has no serious physical problems Ashutosh Biswas, director of Bhubaneswar AIIMS said that there is no need to keep Partha Chatterjee admitted in the hospital. Partha Chatterjee’s physical examination report will be sent to the Calcutta High Court, said the top AIIMS official. Accordingly, the Central Intelligence Agency has applied for 14-day ED custody of Partha Chatterjee.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 25, 2022, 19:08 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee