Menu
Search
Monday, June 20, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Mamata Banerjee: Beloved is admitted, Nabanna is back as Chief Minister in SSKM! Special advice for relatives of the patient

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Grandpa is sick. So on Monday afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to the hospital to see her grandfather Ajit Banerjee. Ajit Babu was admitted to SSKM Hospital last Saturday afternoon with respiratory problems. The Chief Minister went to see him on Monday afternoon. According to hospital sources, Ajit Banerjee has been diagnosed with a lung infection. There is a problem of old breathing. According to hospital sources, the chief minister’s grandfather has been admitted under the care of Raja Dhar, a lung specialist.

On Monday afternoon, the Chief Minister came straight to SSKM from Nabanna. He was there for about 35 minutes. There was a lot of crowd at that time. He instructed the relatives of the other patients to ensure that they do not cause any inconvenience. However, the relatives of the patient were also busy seeing the Chief Minister at that time.

Read more: Lorry was stopped, smuggling was taking place in Bangladesh! All eyes are on the match

Incidentally, Ganesh Banerjee, the brother of the Chief Minister, was admitted to SSKM Hospital at the end of last year with chest pain. He was admitted to the cardiology department. Didi also went to SSKM Hospital to see her brother.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: CM Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal news



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articlePrimary Recruitment || Instructions for forensic examination of the documents relating to the initial appointment, the shortcomings of the board will also be examined
Next articleStudent Credit Card: Student Credit Card targets to lend Rs 500 crore to students
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL