Mamata Banerjee: Beloved is admitted, Nabanna is back as Chief Minister in SSKM! Special advice for relatives of the patient

#Kolkata: Grandpa is sick. So on Monday afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to the hospital to see her grandfather Ajit Banerjee. Ajit Babu was admitted to SSKM Hospital last Saturday afternoon with respiratory problems. The Chief Minister went to see him on Monday afternoon. According to hospital sources, Ajit Banerjee has been diagnosed with a lung infection. There is a problem of old breathing. According to hospital sources, the chief minister’s grandfather has been admitted under the care of Raja Dhar, a lung specialist.

On Monday afternoon, the Chief Minister came straight to SSKM from Nabanna. He was there for about 35 minutes. There was a lot of crowd at that time. He instructed the relatives of the other patients to ensure that they do not cause any inconvenience. However, the relatives of the patient were also busy seeing the Chief Minister at that time.

Incidentally, Ganesh Banerjee, the brother of the Chief Minister, was admitted to SSKM Hospital at the end of last year with chest pain. He was admitted to the cardiology department. Didi also went to SSKM Hospital to see her brother.

