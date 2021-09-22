Mamata Banerjee | Bhabanipur | Mamata Banerjee’s twin meeting in Bhabanipur today, the strategy of the grassroots in ‘Mini India’ …

#Kolkata: Today, Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee | Bhabanipur |) will hold a joint meeting to promote Bhabanipur. 7 days left till by-election of Bhabanipur assembly. The next 5 days will be the opportunity to campaign. And throughout these 5 days, the Trinamool Congress wants to take the campaign by storm. Mamata Banerjee has promised to attend small meetings for public relations from today till the 26th.

Abhishek Banerjee will also campaign in Bhabanipur. Besides, many people including Firhad, Perth, Subrata will go from house to house The real goal is to increase margins. To clarify the position of the team in front of Mini India which is Bhabanipur before 2024. Mamata Banerjee was supposed to be campaigning on the 21st of this month at Ibrahim Road in Ekbalpur. Today, on the 22nd, he was to preach at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla. Mamata Banerjee could not recover from the campaign yesterday due to bad weather in Kolkata. Do that campaign today. At the same time, as announced earlier, he will also be present at the Chetla campaign meeting.

He will campaign tomorrow from the 23rd at the junction of Chakraberia North and Padmapukur Roads, and on the 25th he will hold a rally in front of Colin Lane and Shakespeare Street police stations. He will end his campaign on the 27th at Harish Mukherjee Road in his neighborhood.

Trinamool sources said that no procession or road show can be held in Kovid situation. So Mamata Banerjee will take care of public relations from small meetings. Abhishek Banerjee is also in the campaign. According to sources, Abhishek will be present in Bhabanipur after completing his political program in Tripura and publicity in Murshidabad. He will also be present in the campaign at the end of the week Besides, the rest of the leaders who have been given the responsibility will also preach from house to house.

Firhad Hakim will co-ordinate with all the wards with additional responsibilities. BJP’s duo Fala Shuvendu Adhikari and Arjun Singh want to go door to door in the last Lagna campaign. Arjun Singh has already started campaigning in Bhabanipur.

BJP’s new state president Sukanta Majumder has also started campaigning. A number of BJP central leaders also appeared in the campaign from today. Trinamool MP Arjun Singh said, “Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are campaigning in this way, which means they are not so sure about winning. Wherever the chief minister is a candidate, there will be silent voting. You see, he went to Nandigram once a few days ago. He was forced to return to Bhabanipur. They have to vote for it again.

The grassroots, however, did not stop mocking. Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said, “The more they campaign in Bhabanipur, the more we benefit. People will call them traitors again. The more people see their faces, the more our votes will increase.” Despite the by-elections, the ‘Mini India’ campaign has been gaining momentum across Bhabanipur.