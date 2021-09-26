Mamata Banerjee Bhabanipur Vote | He is also a multi-storey voter, Mamata explained

#Kolkata: The multi-storey building of Bhabanipur at a glance. The Trinamool Congress had already formed a special team to promote the multi-storey vote. This time, the Trinamool Congress is insisting on campaigning for the last two days, keeping an eye on the multi-storey house. There are multiple multi-storey buildings in wards 63, 60 and 64 in Bhabanipur assembly constituency. Out of these three wards, Trinamool Congress is lagging behind in wards 60 and 64. The Trinamool Supreme (Mamata Banerjee Bhabanipur Vote) did not avoid the multi-faceted factor in the campaign.

Mamata Banerjee said, “I am telling everyone in all the buildings, you all will vote. I know you vote for us. Bhabanipur sends the Chief Minister. So everyone will vote this time. I know there are many multi-storey buildings here ৷ my voice is going to everyone.” Mamata Banerjee will campaign on the last Sunday of voting in ‘Mini India’. In Bhabanipur Ward No. 60, the Trinamool is lagging behind in this ward with 2092 votes in the last assembly polls. The BJP got 5936 votes and the Trinamool got 3644 votes. This is where the ruling party wants to turn the wind.

Read more-Great news! The ration trial at the door will continue in the month of the festival, when is it coming in a definite way?

There are about 6,000 Gujarati votes and about 2,500 Marwari votes. Along with Bengalis, Gujaratis, Punjabis and Marwaris, there are also Muslim votes Bhabanipur assembly constituency is like a piece of India And that is why both the Trinamool-BJP parties are setting their own agenda centering on Bhabanipur. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have already held separate meetings with non-Bengali voters in Bhabanipur last week.

Trinamool leader Sukhendushekhar Roy said, “People from different parts of India have lived in Bhabanipur for ages. Please don’t try to stir up trouble here. ‘ “Not only Gujaratis but also Marwaris, Sikhs and Muslims live in Bhabanipur,” said Dilip Ghosh, the party’s former state president. They will vote for the interests of this state and the politics here We need to create an environment where they can vote in peace. “

In Bhabanipur, these non-Bengali-speaking voters are the BJP’s biggest hope In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP was leading in wards 60 and 64 mainly due to the non-Bengali vote. Trinamool was ahead in the remaining six wards This time too, the BJP has targeted non-Bengali-speaking and Hindu voters in Bhabanipur. The BJP’s primary goal is to win the votes of the Gujarati, Punjabi, Marwari and Bihari communities. And the Trinamool wants to win the Chief Minister in a record vote by putting a big hand in this vote. The BJP has also targeted the non-Bengali vote and given the responsibility of holding elections in Bhabanipur to Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh.