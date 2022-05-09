Mamata Banerjee: Big news for the farmers of Bengal, the big program of the Chief Minister from the administrative meeting on May 16!

#Kolkata: After two years, ‘Krishkaratna’ honor again. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over the Krishakratna honor to the farmers of the state. This honor will be given to each block based farmer. A check of Rs 10,000 and a certificate will be given to the farmers as an honor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over the honor at an administrative meeting in West Midnapore on May 16. A total of 342 farmers will be given this honor.

By the way, Mamata Banerjee has kept her word to the farmers of Bengal after coming to power for the third time. Allowance grant for ‘Krishakbandhu’ project has been increased. Before the vote, Mamata Banerjee had promised to increase farmers’ allowances. Returning to power for the third time, Mamata has walked the path of implementing that promise.

Owners of more than one acre of land used to get Rs 5,000 till now. That allowance has been doubled since he came to power for the third time. In other words, the farmers of Bengal will get 10 thousand rupees from this project of the state government in the coming days. Farmers who have less than 1 acre of land will get Rs 4,000 from now on.

Mamata Banerjee’s government has launched this project to stand by the farmers. It is claimed that this is the brainchild of the Chief Minister of Bengal. The Trinamool government’s ‘Krishakbandhu’ project is being compared with the Centre’s ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ project. It increased in the electoral atmosphere of Bengal.

