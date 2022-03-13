Mamata Banerjee: BJP’s ‘gift card’ after winning Uttar Pradesh, what is it? Mamata Banerjee’s tweet!

#Kolkata: Seeing the results of the five state elections (Election Results 2022), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that this result also predicts a sure victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. However, this theory of Narendra Modi has been rejected by Prashant Kishor. After that, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee also taunted the BJP camp over the results of the five state elections, saying, “The BJP is winning by four votes only with the help of the central agency and the election machinery.” And this time he tweeted to recognize the ‘nature’ of the BJP.

After the vote victory in UP, BJP government comes out with its gift card immediately! It at once unmasks itself by proposing to slash the interest rate on Employees’ Provident Fund deposits to a four-decade low. (1/3) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) March 13, 2022

What did you write in the tweet? In three consecutive tweets, the Chief Minister wrote, “After the victory in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government came out with a gift card! The EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) has cut interest rates, the lowest in four decades, he added.

Mamata Banerjee did not stop there. “The anti-people, anti-labor move is a manifestation of the isolated public policy of the present Center,” he wrote. Which supports the interests of big capital instead of peasants, workers and the middle class. This initiative must be thwarted through united protests. “

However, the West Bengal Chief Minister had earlier questioned the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh. The three also brought allegations of big corruption with EVM. Mamata said, “Look at the Uttar Pradesh vote, Akhilesh’s vote share has increased a lot. Samajwadi Party seats have also increased. BJP has lost seats. There were many complaints about EVMs. What happened to EVMs? Akhilesh has nothing to be sad about. “We kept an eye on EVMs in Punjab. We kept them here. But it didn’t happen in Uttar Pradesh.” And this time the West Bengal Chief Minister also targeted the BJP for reducing the interest rate in EPF.

