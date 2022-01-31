Mamata Banerjee blocks Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter: Chief Minister blocks Governor on Twitter, says Mamata Banerjee herself

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blocks or unfollows Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter Mamata Banerjee blocks Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. On this day, the Chief Minister himself said this in Navanne He alleged that he was forced to block the governor on Twitter as he could not accept the way the governor was tweeting every day and instructing the government officials to become the chief minister.

The angry chief minister said, “Every day on Twitter, we would talk such unconstitutional, immoral things as if we were servants, bonded labor.” Not advice, he should have instructed us But we are a government elected by the people And even though he has been nominated, he has become a super guard over his head. “

The chief minister, however, said he apologized for taking the step Mamata Banerjee alleges that every day the governor calls government officials and intimidates them. However, the Chief Minister claimed that the governor does not have that authority

“I will ask the prime minister why the governor was not removed despite four letters,” he said.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: January 31, 2022, 16:36 IST

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee