Mamata Banerjee Casted Vote | The game showed broken legs, this time Mamata walked with a smile on her face and went to the polls

#Kolkata: After 26 April, 30 September. After an interval of five months, Mamata Banerjee came to Bhabanipur to cast her vote. He came to vote in the 2021 assembly elections with the aim of re-establishing the Trinamool Congress government in the state. And when he came to vote today, he was the candidate of Bhabanipur. Today’s vote is crucial to the future of the chief ministership.

Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee Casted Vote) enters the polling station every hour at 4.30 pm. In April, however, Mamata Banerjee broke her own rules. When Mitra went to the institution to vote, it was 3:50 in the afternoon. He took six minutes to complete the whole process. He came out with a vote and raised his two fingers in the usual manner. He won the 21st assembly election with a smile.

Mamata Banerjee’s foot wound has not healed yet. So the movement was in a wheelchair. Special ramps were also arranged by the commission in accordance with the rules. These ramps, however, are located at each center to ensure that those with special needs do not have any problems. Last time, with the help of the bodyguard, Mamata Banerjee got on the ramp and pressed the button of the EVM. This time, however, he got out of the car and walked to the Chena Mitra Institute. Last time, before coming to the polls in April, Mamata stormed the North Kolkata campaign.

He went to the polling station that day with a broken leg. That wound has dried up a lot today.

This time, however, the weather is different. Mamata Banerjee is a candidate herself (Bhabanipur by Election). And in this election campaign, he has constantly attacked Modi-Shah and BJP. He did not even narrate to the Congress. Because this time Bengal is no longer occupied. Mamata’s eye is on the masnad of Delhi.

Note that Mamata was the only voter in this center in April. He broke his own rules and became a candidate in the 2021 elections from Nandigram. And in this Bhabanipur center, the candidate was Shobhandev Chattopadhyay, the Agriculture Minister of his loyal state. The BJP candidate in Bhabanipur was Rudranil Ghosh, who left the Trinamool Congress in the face of the vote and joined the BJP. After defeating Rudranil by more than 28,000 votes, Shobhandev gave up the seat to Mamata Banerjee. This time BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal is against Mamata Banerjee. Shobhandev Chattopadhyay resigned from the post of MLA.