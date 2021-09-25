Mamata Banerjee | ‘CBI-ED did not touch the head of Congress’, explosive Mamata, will the alliance be at all?

#Kolkata: During his visit to Delhi, he personally visited Highway 10 and met Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul. The relationship was progressing quite well step by step. But gradually the rhythm seems to be cutting. This time Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) is also taking the Congress by the hand to the tune of Abhishek Banerjee. As in the Bhabanipur campaign, Mamata’s question in the context of the CBI investigation is, why did the BJP-ruled government not take the Congress leadership to task? Ever since this comment came to the fore, questions have been raised about the unity of the opposition.

Mamata Banerjee, who was campaigning here in Bhabanipur, commented on Friday, “How many years has CPIM been in politics in Bengal? 34 years. How many wrongs have it done? CBI has filed a case against them? Didn’t say anything. Only touched Chidambaram. But the Congress head He didn’t touch me. “

Just a day earlier, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had pushed the Congress from a joint meeting at Samsherganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad. Standing on the stage, he said, “Both the Congress and the Trinamool want to defeat the BJP. But the difference is the same. The Congress loses to the BJP everywhere. The Trinamool loses to the BJP.”

In view of this, political observers say, the Trinamool is putting a party on the fence without which an alliance is practically impossible. It is also true that many political observers think that it is difficult to continue the fight against the BJP at this moment without an alliance. This is where the question arises. Is the grassroots, however, trying to pour water on the unity of the opposition? Is the allergy to Rahul Gandhi increasing the distance with the Congress?

It is to be noted that Mamata also raised the question why the leftists do not build wood. Sujan Chakraborty, a member of the CPIM’s central committee, argued that even though the Left Front had been in government for 34 years, no one could put ink on it. Neither CBI nor EDO could be deployed. On the other hand, Adhir Chowdhury says that the more the alliance is frozen, the more the Modi camp is panicking. His argument is that Mamata’s remarks in this situation are strengthening the BJP.