Mamata Banerjee: Chief Minister speaks on Bogtui case, gives urgent instructions to district magistrate

#Kolkata: According to the announcement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke. The Chief Minister handed over the appointment letters to the family members of the victims in Bogtui Case. Relatives of the victims were called to the district magistrate’s office in Surrey, Birbhum on Monday. There, in the virtual presence of the Chief Minister, the appointment letter was handed over to them.

In this regard, the Chief Minister said, “In the next one or two days, so that they can join the work, the district magistrate must see. So that they do not have any problem, Mr. DM will take a look at the matter. The day they join the work, he will send someone with them. So that there is no mistake in this regard.

Incidentally, on the night of March 19, the Chief Minister announced to give jobs from his own quota to the families of those who died in the fire at Bogtui village in Rampurhat, Birbhum. And he did so while standing in the village of Bogtui. As per the announcement, 10 people were given jobs on Monday. Birbhum District Magistrate Bidhan Roy handed over the appointment letter to the family members of the victims.



Not only that, the Chief Minister has also directed the district magistrate to take care of the health facilities and the facilities of government projects like Lakshmi Bhandar so that the families of the victims can get them. A total of ten families have been given jobs by relatives. Reaching the spot in Rampurhat on March 24, Mamata Banerjee promised financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the victims and a job to one of the family members. He also announced to pay Rs 200,000 for the cost of the houses which were burnt down.

