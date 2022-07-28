Mamata Banerjee: CM Mamata Banerjee said My party takes strict action There are many plans behind it

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee finally took a big step on the SSC corruption issue. Chief Minister Mamata decided to remove Partha Chatterjee from the post of minister. “Perth has been exempted. My team takes strict measures. There are many plans behind it. But I don’t want to go into details,” he said.

SSC Scam scandal stirs state politics. After the arrest of Partha Chatterjee in this issue, the Chief Minister said that if the allegations are proved, the guilty will be punished. In the meantime, the state has taken a tough decision about Partha Chatterjee after recovering money from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat yesterday. He was removed from three ministerial posts.

Ever since the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, there have been demands to remove him from the ministry. As cash and gold were recovered from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat in the last few days, the demand for Parth’s removal has intensified. After 6 days of arrest, finally the decision to remove Partha Chatterjee. In this regard, the Chief Minister said, “For now, his offices have come to me. A further decision will be taken later in the cabinet meeting.”

Partha Chatterjee was a member of Mamata’s cabinet from the beginning. He previously held the post of education department, currently he was in charge of industry and commerce department, he was in charge of information technology department and council department. Parth was removed from these three offices. This afternoon there is a meeting of the Trinamool Disciplinary Committee. It remains to be seen if the decision is made to exclude Perth from the top of the team there.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 28, 2022, 17:57 IST

Tags: CM Mamata Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee