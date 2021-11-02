Mamata Banerjee congratulates all four candidates for sweeping victory | – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has won the West Bengal Bye Election for four assembly seats in the state. After the victory, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee tweeted congratulations to the four winning candidates. There he (West Bengal By Election 2021 Results | Mamata Banerjee) wrote, “This victory is the victory of the people.”

The by-elections were held last Saturday following the death of two MLAs and the resignation of two MLAs. Today, Tuesday, the results were published The Trinamool Congress won all four seats And after that Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee tweeted

My heartiest congratulations to all the four winning candidates! This victory is people’s victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people’s blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights! – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) November 2, 2021

In a tweet, he wrote, “This victory is the victory of the people It reflects that he chooses unity and development over the politics and propaganda of hatred along with Bengal. ”He also promised to take Bengal to new heights with the blessings of the people. Gosaba and Kharadaha were occupied by the grassroots The BJP won 6 seats in Dinhata and Shantipur But this time the result was completely reversed All the seats went to the grassroots

As a result, the number of MLAs in the assembly increased to 7 And from 8 to 75, officially BJP is 8 And now 216 MLAs are in the hands of Trinamool However, five more MLAs have left the BJP for the grassroots As a result, the number of BJP MLAs in the register is now 8, but in fact there are only 60 MLAs in the Gerua camp.

The Trinamool has won all the four seats in this by-election. Shobhandev Chattopadhyay, the winning candidate in Kharadha constituency, got one lakh 13 thousand 746 votes. Trinamool has won by 93,632 votes. BJP candidate Joy Saha is in the second place. The third CPIM candidate is Devajyoti Das. On the other hand, Trinamool candidate Udayan Ghosh has won by a record margin in Dinhata. The easy victory of the grassroots has also come in Gosaba. The counting is still going on at Shantipur center. But even there, Trinamool candidate Brajkishore Goswami is leading with at least 50,000 votes to ensure victory.