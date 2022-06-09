Mamata Banerjee: Don’t block, Mamata advises to lodge complaint with police in Prophet debate

#Kolkata: State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee finally responded to the Prophet’s debate on Thursday. He also tweeted on Thursday demanding the arrest of BJP’s Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. In multiple tweets, he wrote, “I strongly condemn the recent disgusting, provocative, divisive and hateful remarks of some destructive, irresponsible leaders of the BJP.” As a result of such comments and behavior, not only violence is spread, the mind of the country is divided, peace and unity of the country is also destroyed. He also told a press conference that some roads have been blocked. People are suffering. Some have been blocking since 10 am. The language of protest should not be such that it hurts the common man. ” That is the request of the Chief Minister.

“It’s a very sensitive issue,” he said. We all live together. Two BJP leaders, I hate to name them. It is a crime to create hatred in the middle of the country. I have already tweeted that they should be arrested. They have been blocking some places in Howrah since morning. I forbade the police to shake hands. I have demanded to be arrested myself. I’m sorry. No one has the courage to speak harshly about any religion. “

After that, in a warning tone, the Chief Minister said, “Those who think, go to Delhi and blockade. Why do you do this where Bengal is a place of peace? I feel bad. I have been sitting in Navanne since morning. I see thousands of cars parked. I will join hands and request all communities. Do not block the road. Those who think something should be done, complain to the police station.

The Chief Minister also wrote on Twitter this morning, “I strongly demand the immediate arrest of the accused BJP leaders in the interest of safeguarding the country’s secular heritage and unity and for the peace of mind of the people.” At the same time, despite this heinous persuasion, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters of all races, religions and communities to maintain peace in the greater good of the common man. “

Incidentally, a few days ago, BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks about the Prophet in an interview with a television channel. Delhi BJP chief Naveen Jindal later retweeted his remarks. Since then, many Islamic states in West Asia have erupted in anger. Several countries summoned Indian embassy staff and practically reprimanded them. Several countries also called for a boycott of Indian goods.

