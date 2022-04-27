Mamata Banerjee | Duare Sarkar: Big news, Sarkar-Paraya solution is coming again! The Chief Minister informed the day

#Kolkata: The heat wave is going on in the state. In this situation, the ‘Government at the Door’ program was supposed to take place on 5th May. But seeing the situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting at Navanne on Wednesday and informed the government about the day. After concluding the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the projects of the state government would be promoted in different ways from May 5 to May 20. The government at the door will start from May 21.

With the addition of the Chief Minister, there will be development programs from May 5 to June 5. Applications for the government will be accepted at the door from May 21 to May 31. Those applications will be ‘processed’ immediately. Applications will be processed from June 1 to June 7. At the same time, the Chief Minister said, “The solution in the neighborhood will be from 5 May to 1 month. I will ask the Chief Secretary to give written guidelines.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with secretaries of all departments, district magistrates and police officers. He clarified the matter in this meeting. Meteorological issues were also discussed at the meeting. According to some government officials, many people have benefited from the last three phases of the ‘Government at Doors’ program, which started in 2020.

In the last two ‘Duare Sarkar’, there was a separate arrangement for registering the name in ‘Lakshmi’s Bhandar’. As a result, most of the consumer names have been registered in the project including health partner, new farmer friend etc. On the other hand, the Trinamool government has plans to publicize the government’s move for so long up to the block-municipality level.

The government also wants to highlight the effectiveness of various departments and projects. One of the biggest projects of the government is healthcare. According to government sources, almost all the eligible consumers have been brought under that project. Besides, about 1 crore 75 lakh women consumers have so far registered their names in another big project ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’. Now that opportunity is coming again.

