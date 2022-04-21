Mamata Banerjee elucidates 8-pillars of state strategy for India Inc

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ms Mamata Banerjee assured the India Inc of all the necessary help and assistance in the state. Addressing the plenary session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) today at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Ms Banerjee implored India Inc to think of Bengal as their second home and to invest in the state.

The Chief Minister further elucidated eight points that forms the base of all policies of the Govt of West Bengal. She noted that world-class infrastructure; education; social security for the unprivileged; skill development; expanding capital infrastructure; ease of doing business; digitization; ensuring no man-days loss are the eight pillars on which the Govt of West Bengal bases all its state policies and strategies on.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the several initiatives taken by the state government towards Ease of Doing Business in the state.

Emphasizing high skill and high scale for industries, the Chief Minister said, “Our government is ready to provide all necessary help and assistance to the industry.” She added that the state of Bengal is a consumption-based economy.

Mr Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of West Bengal said, “I envision West Bengal to encrypt growth story particularly the eastern part of the country. Connection, commerce, connectivity and capacity building are the four key areas for Act East Policy. West Bengal – financial hub of the Eastern part, with an enormous potential role for development, has to play a decisive role under the mature leadership of hon’ble CM. I have every hope that with her efforts the disparity between east and west will be levered.”

Addressing the summit, Mr Sanjiv Mehta, President, FICCI, and CEO & Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said, “West Bengal is firmly treading on the path of progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of its Chief Minister.”

“With robust infrastructure, skilled talent pool, improved work culture and a proactive Government, West Bengal is indeed a land of endless opportunities for investors across sectors. Many of FICCI’s members are already invested in the State across sectors including Food Processing, FMCG, Manufacturing, Chemicals & Petrochemicals Hospitality, Coal bed Methane, Tea, Real Estate, IT & Telecom etc. and are continuously looking for the opportunities to expand their business footprints in West Bengal,” Mr Mehta further said.

Voicing that FICCI is privileged to be a partner to the State Government in organizing successive editions of the Bengal Global Business Summit, Mr Mehta added, “Today’s Bengal not only dreams big but also has the courage, conviction, and competence to chase those dreams.”

Mr Sanjiv Puri, National Executive Committees Member, FICCI and Chairman & MD, ITC Ltd said, “We have seen over the years how West Bengal has transformed under the leadership of Hon’ble CM. There is a slew of multi-dimensional interventions that the state has made. There are interventions which have tremendous impact in the area of social infrastructure, power, agriculture. All this is truly propelling West Bengal into a higher trajectory of a growth that is inclusive and is going to sustain and accelerate.”

At the country session, ‘Japanese Companies in West Bengal– The Journey’, partnered by FICCI, HE Mr Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, said that business relations have grown over the year and hoped that the growing trend continues.

He said that the Japan session is an excellent business opportunity for businessmen in West Bengal and Japan. Mr Surendra Gupta, Principal Secretary, PHE, Govt of West Bengal said that Japan and West Bengal share synergies in trade. “There is a great scope to strengthen collaboration across the sectors. The Govt of West Bengal is committed to furthering all ties with all neighbouring countries, especially Japan,” he added.

Mr Rudra Chatterjee, Chair, FICCI West Bengal said that the potential for businesses between the Japan and West Bengal is far bigger than what we have at present.

Another session on Italy deliberated on key initiatives and strategic roadmaps taken by governments of Italy and West Bengal to further economic prospects and developments. The session was addressed by His Excellency Mr Vincenzo De Luca, Ambassador of Italy to India; Ms Smaraki Mahapatra, Secretary, L & LR, Govt of West Bengal, Mr Gianluca Rubagotti, Consul General of Italy in Kolkata. Other speakers included from Italian Trade Agency, SACE, Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce, PISIE, SNAM, ENEL Green Power, and Maire Tecnimont.

Mr Subhrakant Panda, Senior Vice President, FICCI & MD, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd; Mr Harshavardhan Neotia, Past President, FICCI & Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Holdings Pvt Ltd; Mr Rudra Chatterjee, Chair, FICCI West Bengal, and MD, Luxmi Group; Mr YK Modi, Past President, FICCI & Executive Chairman, Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd; Mr Saroj Kumar Poddar, Past President, FICCI & Chairman, Adventz Group; Mr Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI, along with other FICCI National Executive Committee members attended the BGBS.

FICCI has partnered with the Government of West Bengal in organizing the past five editions of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). This year, too, FICCI is a Partner Chamber. It is in this spirit of support and collaboration that FICCI had organized its NECM in Kolkata on Tuesday at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.