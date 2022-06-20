Mamata Banerjee: Everyone knows what happened to the job in Medinipur! ‘Grandma’ targeted by Mamata

#Kolkata: Attack, counter-attack. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the oath of office in the assembly on Monday. According to political sources, what he said while attacking the opposition on SSC corruption was actually targeting the state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari. What did the grassroots leader say? He said in the assembly on the same day, “Mandarmani’s name has now become ‘Dadamani’. Why? And it is said, I will take 18 thousand jobs. Then I will send those children to his house. We know what happened to the job in Medinipur. “

This is not the end, the Chief Minister’s addition, ” I will send the BJP MLAs home. There were many illegal jobs during the CPM era. I could have come to power and eaten all those jobs. But, I didn’t do that. It is being said that in 2024, all the winners will come to power and will put everyone in jail.

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, however, opened his mouth after the attack of the Chief Minister. He said, “The chief minister of this state does not care about the constitution. He is violating the constitution. The CBI is summoning the leaders and ministers on the instructions of the court. Jobs are leaving because they have been given jobs illegally. Now the chief minister is threatening to send the BJP MLAs home.

On the same day, Chief Minister Ranangadehi Murthy said, “If there are 100 mistakes in giving one lakh jobs, then I have to give the opportunity to correct. The right to make mistakes is also a right. I have not eaten a man’s job, nor will I eat. Can’t give a job, eat a job? In 2024, people will bulldoze you. “

