Mamata Banerjee: ‘Evil’ entered the wall of the Chief Minister’s house in the middle of the night, this time the big decision is Nabanna’s!

#Kolkata: Increasing security at the home of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee? Allegations of negligence in the security of the Chief Minister! Ignoring the security cordon, a man entered the Chief Minister’s house at midnight on Saturday. How come there was such a big negligence in the security of the Chief Minister’s house, this time Nabanna sat down with it.

A high-level meeting has already been held in Navanne under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The meeting was attended by Home Secretary, CP of Calcutta Police and Director of Security Vivek Sahay. Discussions have started on who was in charge that day, how a stranger broke through the security cordon and entered the Chief Minister’s house, and how security could be enhanced. It is learned that a meeting is going on in this regard.

Incidentally, a man broke into the Chief Minister’s house on Saturday night with suspicious intent. The security guards of the Chief Minister can understand the presence of that person on Sunday morning. The man was arrested and handed over to Kalighat police. That is why steps are being taken to strengthen the security cordon of the Chief Minister. The matter is being taken very seriously by the Police (Kolkata Police) and all the investigating agencies.

The Chief Minister’s house at Kalighat and its environs fall within the High Security Zone. The question is how the man managed to enter the Chief Minister’s house without any surveillance. According to sources, the man broke into the Chief Minister’s house at Guardrail Top late on Saturday night. But no one noticed it. The security guards of the Chief Minister saw him on Sunday morning. The man was then handed over to Kalighat police station.

