Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over incident | Mamata Banerjee expresses deep concern over shooting incident in Nagaland, seeks justice – News18 Bangla

Nagaland: Tragedy struck Nagaland Firing in northeastern India on Saturday night. Several villagers were shot dead by the army during a counter-insurgency operation on Saturday night. Home Minister Amit Shah has already assured an inquiry into the Nagaland incident. The army has issued a statement calling the incident unfortunate. Assured high level investigation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over the tragic incident. Mamata demanded a fair trial for the deaths of innocent villagers in the incident.

The incident took place in the mind district of Nagaland Firing. According to sources, the incident took place while conducting an operation to stop the infiltration. Tensions are running high in the area following Saturday night’s incident. So far 13 deaths have been reported. Among the dead is 1 army jawan. Police Superintendent Imnalesa reported the deaths of the villagers. After the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Nefiu Rio expressed his grief in a tweet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed deep concern over the Nagaland Firing incident in Nagaland’s Mann district. Expressing sympathy to the families of the victims, Mamata Banerjee demanded justice for the incident and a proper investigation into the whole matter. Initially, at least 11 villagers and a soldier were killed in the incident.

After the incident, the Chief Minister of Nagaland appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area. At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the incident. Amit Shah tweeted, “The tragic incident in Otting, Nagaland is extremely tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident. A high level SIT constituted by the state government will thoroughly investigate the incident to ensure justice for the bereaved families.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Sunday, “The news from Nagaland is very worrying. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. We must ensure a thorough investigation and ensure that all victims receive justice! ”

Meanwhile, in the incident, the army has directed the ‘Court of Inquiry’. According to military officials, the anti-insurgency operation was carried out on the basis of credible intelligence of possible militant activity in Myanmar’s border Mana district. The military says in a statement that it was “very saddened by this incident and what happened next.” The army has also assured that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law through a high-level inquiry through the Court of Inquiry.