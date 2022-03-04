Mamata Banerjee: Extremely Concerned Mamata Banerjee! Reminded, ‘Life is very precious’

#Kolkata: Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had opened a control room for students stranded in Ukraine. He also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring all Indians back to the country quickly. It also had the message of being by his side. But he has already made it clear two days ago that he will not remain silent about the matter. He had earlier fired at the Center over the Ukraine issue. “The prime minister is busy campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. So I am also going to Uttar Pradesh. But I am doing my duty there. “

I am very much worried about the lives of the Indian students held up in Ukraine. Life is very precious. Why is it taking so much time to bring them back? Why wasn’t things done earlier? (1/2) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) March 4, 2022

What did he write? Mamata Banerjee writes, “I am very worried about the Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Life is precious. Why is it taking so long to bring them back? Why the necessary work has not been done before? He added, “I urge the central government to arrange for a sufficient number of flights immediately and to repatriate all students as soon as possible.”

Earlier, on the issue, the chief minister had said, “I do not want to criticize the government. We are all in the same position, especially on foreign affairs. But sometimes I see that there is a lack of coordination on important foreign policy issues and we lag behind for political reasons. And our students are stuck in Ukraine now. “



Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had suggested convening an all-party meeting on the repatriation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine. In a letter to the Prime Minister, he wrote, “Our position against the war is clear. Let our role in international peacekeeping remain the same as ever. West Bengal will stand by the central government’s initiative to bring back the Indians trapped in Ukraine. You call an all-party meeting on this matter. In the current situation, all parties must unite, forgetting all political opposition. We all need to make sure that India can stand tall in the court of the world. ” This time, Mamata Banerjee pierced the center on Twitter.

