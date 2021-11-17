Mamata Banerjee for Students: Big announcement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, January 1 is a special day for the students of the state!

# Madhyamgram: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Mamata Banerjee for Students He has also launched several projects in the interest of the students. And this time the Chief Minister announced from the administrative forum in Madhyamgram that from now on January 1 of every year will be observed as Students’ Day.

Speaking at a meeting in Madhyamgram on Wednesday, the chief minister said, “We will dedicate the first day of the year to the students. We celebrate Youth Day on 12th January. I celebrate Kanyashree Day. But there is no day for students. The first day of the year, January 1, will be celebrated as Student Day.

Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi, Fire Minister Sujit Basu, Food Minister Rathin Chakraborty, Basirhat MP and actress Nusrat Jahan, Barakpur MLA and director Raj Chakraborty and other district superintendents of North 24 Parganas were present at the meeting.

From today’s meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government will organize a student fair on November 20. There, 10 students will be given the facility of student credit card, a new project of the state government. At the same time, according to the instructions of Mamata Banerjee, student fairs should be organized every 15-20 days or every one month. The students will get much more benefits. In the words of the Chief Minister, “Education is our future. That is why I am dedicating the first day of the year for them. ” He also directed to organize a student fair on that day.

Meanwhile, the amount of loan through Student Credit Card has crossed the 50 crore limit. According to sources in the higher education department and Nabanna, the amount of student credit card has exceeded Rs 500 million since the opening of the bank after Durgapuja. The number of applications for student credit card loans has already crossed one lakh. According to the Department of Higher Education, about 1400 students have so far been able to get loans through student credit cards. The state has already entered into agreements with several banks to provide loans through student credit cards. The state has entered into agreements with co-operative banks as well as private banks and two state-owned banks.