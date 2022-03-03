Mamata Banerjee: From ‘Khela Beh’ to ‘SHE’, ‘Superhit’ CM again with a dozen resources!

#Kolkata: A dozen books by Mamata Banerjee. The book fair has created interest among book lovers around this book of the Chief Minister. Two of these books have been published in English. The remaining 10 books have been published in Bengali. Among these, 10 books have been published in Bengali by the Chief Minister, Loh Pranam Mahiyasi Chharaya Chharaya, Kalam, Khela Chahe, Kolkata Durgotsab, Kavitabitan, Kovid’s Diary, Duare Sarkar, Shishuman, Gadyasamagra. The other two English books, SHE and DUARE SARKAR, have been published. It’s actually a diary. This book has everything about how the administration has worked in Corona Atimari, how the situation has been dealt with, administrative steps.

Another type of book is “Loh Pranam Mahiyasi Chharaya Chharaya”. This book is a collection of poems about 50 great people of Bengal. Sisters Nivedita, Matangini Hajra, Suchitra Sen, Supriya Devi, Aarti Saha, Suchitra Bhattacharya. This book also mentions the story of the late Sandhya Mukherjee. The Durgotsab book of Calcutta is actually a history of worship in Calcutta. In this book, the image of universal Durgotsab becoming universal has been presented.

The development of a variety of industries centered around a festival. The story of Pujo Carnival which has become a festival has been recorded in this book. One of the projects of the state government is the government at the door. Government services are reaching the doorsteps of the people. The book mentions the ways in which the government and the administration can play a pro-people role. This book has been published in both languages.

Besides, this time one of Mamata Banerjee’s most eye-catching books is ‘Khela Chahe’. This game will be the slogan that was echoed across the country in the Bengal Assembly vote. Mamata Banerjee’s special speech in the Assembly vote has been collected in the form of a book. There are also short poems for children. Which has been published in the book ‘Shishuman’ of the Chief Minister

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 03, 2022, 09:35 IST

