Mamata Banerjee Goa Visit: Great surprise! The country’s famous ‘these’ personalities are coming to the grassroots during Mamata’s visit to Goa?

#Kolkata: After occupying Bengal for the third time, this time the Trinamool has turned its attention to Goa, Tripura and Assam. The grassroots camp has already started in Goa. Already, former Goa chief minister and longtime MLA Luisinho Faleri has joined the grassroots with much fanfare. The ruling party of the state has appointed him as the Trinamool All India Co-President. In such a situation, the Trinamool wants to get the side of the stars in Goa this time as well. Meanwhile, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien has met singer Lucky Ali in Goa and actress, social worker Nafisa Ali. There are rumors that they are likely to join the grassroots.

In this context, Trinamool MP Saugat Roy said, ‘Nafisa Ali, Lucky Ali and Remo Fernandez have contacted the Trinamool. Many more will come. We want them to come to us, not small regional groups. Mamata Banerjee is going to Goa. There will be discussions. And the political circles think that there may be many surprises during Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Goa on October 26. The Goa Forward Party is already keen to forge an alliance with the Trinamool by raising the concerns of the BJP and the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in Goa. Mamata Banerjee has already been praised by Goa Forward Party leaders.

Derek has been in Goa for a long time promoting the party. Speculation about their joining the grassroots began soon after he met Lucky and Nafisa. Nafisa has also been repeatedly praising Mamata Banerjee and criticizing the BJP on her Twitter account. Born in Kolkata, Nafisa also has experience of contesting elections from South Kolkata. In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, he contested this seat as a Congress candidate. Mamata herself was against it. That Nafisai has now addressed Mamata as ‘Baghini’. As a result, speculation is gaining momentum. News that several more political leaders in Goa may join the grassroots In the end, if the Goa Forward Party forms an alliance, the grassroots will also be a bigger headache for the BJP and the Congress in the Goa Assembly polls.

In the 2016 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress won 18 seats. The BJP won only 13 seats. Although after the political upheaval, the BJP formed the government in Goa. And after the occupation of Bengal, this time the Trinamool Congress wants to highlight Mamata Banerjee as the only rival face of the BJP across the country. In that sense, they are targeting Goa. And that issue may get more momentum during Mamata’s visit.