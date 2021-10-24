Mamata Banerjee Goa Visit: Mamata Banerjee touches the heart of the North

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to visit North Bengal on Sunday. Sunday’s visit to North Bengal is his first since becoming the Chief Minister of Bengal for the third time. According to sources, the Chief Minister will land at Bagdogra Airport on Sunday and go straight to Baghayatin Park. There he will attend the victory conference of Siliguri Police at Rabindra Mancha. Mamata Banerjee will pay homage to Sharad from that stage. In the days that followed, the Chief Minister had an administrative program. And after the North Bengal tour, the Trinamool leader will go to Goa. Before the visit, Mamata Banerjee called on the people of Goa to defeat the BJP. The Trinamool leader tweeted about Goa on Saturday. As a result, Mamata Banerjee’s visit has caused a stir in national politics.

For the time being, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the administrative officials of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in Uttarkanya on Monday after the Sharad honors ceremony on Sunday. Then on Tuesday he will go to Karshiyong. There he has a meeting with the administrative officials of Darjeeling-Kalimpong at the Karshiyang Circuit House. He will then visit several areas devastated by the landslide. He is returning to Kolkata on October 26 and is leaving for Goa on the same day.

On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee tweeted about Goa, “I am getting ready to go to Goa on October 26. Earlier, I appealed to every person, organization and anti-BJP political party and force in Goa to unite to defeat the divisive objective of the BJP. The people of Goa have suffered a lot for the last ten years. “This is not the end, Mamata Banerjee wrote.” Together we will form a new government and bring a new dawn for Goa, a government that truly works for the people of Goa. And their hopes will be fulfilled.

In fact, the Trinamool (TMC) has been eyeing the northeastern state since it came to power for the third time, with Tripura and Assam at the forefront. At the same time, keeping an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party of the state has been working to increase its power in the western part of the country as well. According to grassroots sources, the party has already started the final process of planting a pair of flowers on the shores of the Arabian Sea. And with that in mind, the Trinamool leader herself is going to set foot in Goa. It is learned that Mamata Banerjee’s visit to the Trinamool Congress may be joined by several former Goa footballers, an actress and several other prominent personalities. Former Goa Chief Minister and longtime MLA Luisinho Faleri has also joined the grassroots. He has been declared the all-India co-president of the party. Joining the grassroots in Goa has now become a matter of routine. In this situation, the political circles think that this visit of Mamata Banerjee to Goa is very significant.