Mamata Banerjee GTA Election | GTA vote in Mamata’s face, why did you give this indication? The BJP is calculating

#Kolkata: He did not keep the ball in his hand to get the mind of the answer, but extended it in the opposite direction. Yes, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (GTA Election) has said that the hill GTA election will be held only if the situation is right. For this, Mamata Banerjee will wait for the publication of the voter list and amendment of the constitution. But the question is, why this sudden activity of Mamata Banerjee? Naturally, like Nana Muni.

Some say the vote has been won. Now is the time to administratively repair whatever gaps there are. That is why Mamata Banerjee (GTA Election) wants a lasting solution to Darjeeling’s long-standing problems.

On the other hand, there is a political explanation for this aspiration. If Mamata Banerjee’s party has some weaknesses, in turn, if the BJP has a place in Bengal, it is in North Bengal. Mamata knows that her active presence is the antidote to the BJP’s divisive politics. That is why he is not taking time to turn Uttarkanya from Bharakendra Navanna. It is also true that the Trinamool leader in the field of politics must not want to give a walkover to the BJP.

But he is doing this in the old style of the Left, as if Mamata Banerjee wants to match the party and the administration. In other words, Mamata Banerjee wants to keep a lasting mark in the minds of the hill people by developing the administrative foundation and not by holding the flag directly. And that’s why the GTA vote plan can be called. In other words, it is his idea of ​​a permanent solution in a democratic way. A permanent solution can come through the GTA election, a place in the mountains can be matured, Mamata Banerjee’s thoughts are a bit like that.

Political analysts say that Mamata Banerjee is also keeping the pre-vote in mind. The BJP is leading in 20 municipalities in North Bengal and 20 in Siliguri Corporation in terms of 2021 assembly results. And, in 2016 and 20, the term expired 7 + 12 = BJP is ahead in 16 out of 16 municipalities and Siliguri Corporation. Mekhliganj in Kochbihar (Trinamool ahead by 118 votes) and Dalkhola in North Dinajpur (Trinamool ahead by 165 votes). Mirik is ahead of BJP with 593 votes and Maal with 706 votes (margin neck to neck). However, it is natural that there will be a change in the number of parties after the polls, but the BJP will not give up at all, Mamata Banerjee knows that Shuvendura will show pride in not giving Medina without a fight. That is why he is emphasizing on administrative development activities.

Asked why Mamata is now talking about the vote, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said she is accustomed to the grassroots occupation culture. As a result, they vote for the grassroots when they vote. “It means that the BJP is practically accepting that voting now has the political advantage of the grassroots. And the BJP thinks that the stuck Mamata Banerjee’s visit to North Bengal is planned with all aspects in mind.”