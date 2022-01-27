Mamata Banerjee: He will be the one to look after the organization, to whom will the MPs and MLAs complain? Mamata informed

#Kolkata: She is the Chief Minister, as well as the almighty leader of the Trinamool Congress. In a meeting with party MPs on Thursday, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee made it clear once again that she was the party’s main controller in Bengal despite hundreds of engagements. “I have a lot of work to do, but from now on I have to look at some of the work of the organization. If you have any problems, please contact me,” he said in a virtual meeting with party MPs.

At the same time, the party leader instructed, “If the MPs have anything to say, they have to say it to Sudip Bandopadhyay.” If the MLA and the rest have something to say, they have to say it to Perth Chatterjee and Subrata Bokshi. Coincidentally, the Trinamool leader warned Arambagh MP Aprupa Poddar on the same day. The party is not looking at the statement he made publicly about the one-party MP. Aparupa has been told not to behave like this in the future. Arambagh MP has also apologized to the Chief Minister. Incidentally, Arambagh MP Aparupa opened his mouth on the issue of Kalyan Banerjee.

Apart from this, other issues are also on the list of today’s meeting. Elections are on the doorstep in five states. Trinamool Congress is coming to power in other states besides Bengal. According to the Trinamool Congress, the BJP government at the Center is likely to lose most of the votes in the states. Trinamool’s statement is now being tried by the BJP. In this situation, Mamata Banerjee, like every other time, gave a pep to the MPs. Trinamool has fielded candidates in Goa. Propaganda is being obstructed there. Trinamool will also raise its voice in this issue.

Another issue came up in today’s meeting. And of course that’s the governor’s issue. The Trinamool is on the path of retaliation against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. If all goes well, Trinamool MPs may come up with a proposal in Parliament in the next budget session to remove the governor. For that, a separate proposal may be brought from the grassroots of the parliament Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay told the media after the meeting.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: January 27, 2022, 20:32 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, TMC