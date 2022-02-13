Mamata Banerjee: Helipad ready, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited North Bengal with multiple programs …

# Incense: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to visit North Bengal tomorrow. And before that, the district administration, ready to tighten the security, has already started the construction of its helipad at the Dhupguri football ground in Jalpaiguri. Mamata Banerjee will return to Kolkata on Thursday after a four-day visit to North Bengal.

The Chief Minister will be on a visit to North Bengal from 14th to 16th. Mamata Banerjee will reach Siliguri on February 14. On his way to Uttarkanya, next to the North Bengal Medical College, Panchanan will lay a wreath at his statue on the occasion of Burma’s birthday. The Chief Minister (CM North Bengal Trip) is scheduled to spend the night at the Circuit House there. After that, Mamata will attend a function on the occasion of Chila Roy’s birthday on the 17th in Kochbihar. From there he will return to Siliguri on the same day. Sources said that he will return to Siliguri in Uttar Kanya. He will return to Kolkata at noon on the 17th after the tour.

Political circles consider the visit of Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) to North Bengal Trip as very important before the general elections. Police administration officials have already visited the football ground of Dhupguri High School and made all preparations for the construction of a temporary helipad. If an emergency landing is required on the way to Kochbihar by the Chief Minister (CM North Bengal Trip), preparations are being made by the administration so that he can land his helicopter at Dhupguri.

