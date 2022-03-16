Mamata Banerjee: ‘How many people want to study here?’ Great announcement for students returning to Ukraine

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in talks with returning students from Ukraine (Bengal Students From Ukraine). Not only that, the Chief Minister of West Bengal also reassured the students who were worried about the future. Speaking to all Ukrainian returnees in the state at the Khudiram practice center, the chief minister wanted to know, “How many do you want to study from here?” We are by your side. ” After that, the Chief Minister said, “I will make arrangements for the engineering students to study here. We will set a limit so that it does not cost more. In the internship, we will allow the government medical college.

The chief minister added, “We will give a stipend. Just do a counseling. I will write to the Medical Council for the fourth, fifth and sixth years, so that they can do an internship here. If anyone in the first, second and third year wants to start anew, we can start by making special arrangements. This opportunity will be ready for the second and third year. If the Medical Commission allows, we can arrange for them to study in private colleges. We will write it. If we get permission, then we have to admit at the government rate.

“We are writing to the medical commission today,” he said. We are also writing to increase the seats of those who are reading now. I will tell the health secretary to go to Delhi and hand over the letter. If we get this opportunity, other states will also get the opportunity. It will take time to get. And for those who have lost their jobs, we will take care of you. “

Mamata Banerjee further said, “We will take 3 months. I will give the opportunity to do practicals offline. Your own soil is the best. I will also make a student credit card for you. “A student returning to Ukraine complained to the Chief Minister,” The central government has not helped us in that way. When we were stuck. ”Incidentally, 391 students who returned from Ukraine came today.

