Mamata Banerjee: Huge potential for cell gas in Asansol! Mamata announces cancellation of Left Accords

#Kolkata: In a meeting with the state police, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a new announcement. “There is a possibility of getting cell gas in Asansol,” he said. GSI has already started the survey. There is huge potential for cell gas. We are doing this with the approval of the Ministry of Petroleum. We have given concessions in the production of cell gas.

This is not the end, he said, “15 thousand crore will be invested. There will be a lot of employment. In the next two to three years, Tk 22,000 crore will be invested in the production of cell gas. A great industrial potential has begun. The agreement was reached during the previous government in the case of Nayachar. We canceled this agreement. Here we can create an aqua hub. 9,000 crore will be invested in Aqua Hub and Solar Park.

Nayachar is not a new name on the state industrial map. Earlier, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi had a long meeting with officials of the power department and fisheries department. At that meeting, the state proposed to start making special plans for Nayachar. According to sources, the state government wanted to build a 1,200-megawatt solar plant in Nayachar. Experts observe that every square meter of land in Nayachar receives 1600 kilowatts of solar radiation per year. The Chief Secretary held a high level meeting emphasizing the views of the experts. The meeting was also attended by officials of the unconventional energy department.

This time the decision of the Chief Minister was practically sealed. The central government has set a target of generating 1 lakh 75 thousand megawatts of electricity from unconventional sources this year. The amount of solar power will be one lakh megawatts. The top echelons of Navanna think that this solar park will help a lot in fulfilling that goal.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 23, 2022, 16:17 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Nayachar