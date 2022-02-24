Mamata Banerjee: ‘I am getting news that some people are threatening’, why did Mamata roar indoors?

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already launched a major project for students in West Bengal, such as the Student Credit Card. And on that basis, the Chief Minister was supposed to hand over the student credit cards to the students by observing January 1 as Students’ Day. But due to the Corona situation, the event had to be canceled. Finally, today, Thursday, Mamata Banerjee handed over student credit cards to some students at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. And from that program, he informed about the various facilities of this government for the students.

The Chief Minister said, “This is a new horizon of education. That was our promise before we came to power last year. Here the government is the guarantor. Many do not get a loan to study. But 20,000 students have already received loan waivers for student credit cards. The value of which is 1542 crore rupees. Another 25,000 students will get clearance. We didn’t get a chance when we were younger, but we don’t want today’s students to suffer that. “

Read more: ‘Come to the bank tomorrow, just today …’, 1.20 lakh missing from old man’s account! Be very careful …

Addressing the banks, the Chief Minister said, “I would request all the banks, if you do not release money, there will be no growth. I will tell the rest of the banks to come to this project. The boys of Bengal do not walk with their heads bowed, they walk with their heads held high. ” Only the government can ask for an audit report. I am getting news that some people are threatening. I will request the banks to lend more. “



Read more: Police stopped after seeing the lorry due to suspicion, then what happened, Pushpa’s replay in Bengal!

Earlier, the Chief Minister announced, “We will dedicate the first day of the year to the students. We celebrate Youth Day on 12th January. I celebrate Kanyashree Day. But there is no day for students. The first day of the year, January 1, will therefore be celebrated as Student Day.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 24, 2022, 13:36 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Student Credit Card