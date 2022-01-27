Mamata Banerjee in a meeting with MPs today before the budget session – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: In national politics, the Trinamool Congress is gradually raising its voice against the BJP. Today, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will give a message to the party MPs on Thursday about the role of Trinamool Congress in the upcoming budget session. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee called a meeting of all party MPs this afternoon. The meeting will be virtual.

The leader will talk to the party MP from his home in Kalighat The session of the parliament is starting on January 31. Before that, the Trinamool leader will give instructions to the parliamentarians on which issues at the national level will be voiced in the parliament at this moment. Every state opposed to the BJP is angry over the central government’s disastrous black law bureaucracy. The Chief Minister has already sent a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard. Trinamool MPs will join the protest inside and outside the parliament against the black law that the central government wants to bring.

There are other issues as well. The grassroots can be seen to be vocal about that too. Elections are on the doorstep in five states. Trinamool Congress is coming to power in other states besides Bengal. According to the Trinamool Congress, the BJP government at the Center is likely to lose most of the votes in the states. Trinamool’s statement is now being tried by the BJP. In this situation, Mamata Banerjee will give a pep to the MPs like every time. Trinamool has given candidates in Goa. Propaganda is being obstructed there.

They are being harassed by entering the party office. The ruling party of Bengal has approached the Election Commission today on this issue. MPs can be vocal in the parliamentary session before the vote. Besides, the budget is going to be presented. The Trinamool Congress has repeatedly spoken out against the Center on a number of economic issues. Today, the party leader will also announce the role of the party in the budget session Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on the 1st. Before that, the grassroots will finalize the tactics today.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: January 27, 2022, 09:06 IST

