Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur By Poll Campaigning: ‘BJP will not win 30 seats, if not …’

#Kolkata: He will conquer India starting from Bhabanipur. BJP will be thrown out of the government. Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur By Poll Campaign Even today, Chief Minister Mamata has slammed the BJP on various issues from a small road rally in Chakraberia. At the same time, he demanded, “BJP did not get even 30 seats in the assembly elections.” Guy won some seats. I am challenging He did not listen to any of our administration. They run the administration from the center.

The Trinamool wants to make the Bhabanipur vote important at the national level in the overall sense. Mamata Banerjee is the candidate, the BJP is emphasizing this election on her. That is why Mamata Banerjee is not only talking about her own victory in the campaign, but also attacking Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He also brings up the issue of Tripura-Assam. To win the hearts of the people of Bhabanipur, he said, ‘I have held meetings everywhere here. Bhabanipur has helped me in all aspects. I am Bhabanipur in all festivals starting from Durga Pujo. This place is Mini India. Short short India. People from all over the state come here. India in B. B to Bhabanipur. India starts from here. The country will see from Bhabanipur. It may have been written. ‘

Mamata’s attack on the BJP with one hand, ‘the BJP Daily Passenger reported. Many scandals. Has persecuted many. People have won us over. I am still saying that the agriculture bill should be withdrawn. No one even spoke to them. I have full support for the farmers.

After that, one attack after another on the Trinamool in Tripura, the issue of Section 144 was brought up by the Trinamool leader. He sneered at the BJP and said, ‘Before asking for votes in Bhabanipur, let the BJP say, how can there be worship in Tripura by issuing section 144? I never do that. I go to all the alleys, I attend pujo. My administration helps all kinds in Pujo. I believe in all religions. ‘

However, Mamata Banerjee has said that she is a blessing to the common man to stop the BJP’s conspiracy and of course urges everyone to vote. Addressing the people of Bhabanipur on the same day, he said, ‘I am telling you to go out and vote for the Chief Minister one day. If I want to do the work that I do for 365 days, I will give you a vote. ‘ After that, however, the Trinamool leader added. “We have a majority in the team. There is no shortage of people in the party to be the chief minister.