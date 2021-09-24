Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur By Poll: Priyanka-Sreejib is there, Mamata’s fight in Bhabanipur is against 9 more people!

#Kolkata: And only 5 days left to vote. Bhabanipur By-Election (Bhabanipur By Poll) is on the rise in state politics. Because Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is fighting from that center. Opposite him are BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal and CPIM candidate Srijeeb Biswas. However, not only Priyanka and Sreejibai but also Mamata Banerjee has been fielded as a candidate in the Bhabanipur by-election.

According to the Election Commission, 54-year-old Malay Guha Roy, a resident of Behala Pornshree area, has submitted his nomination to Bhabanipur Center as an independent candidate. His nomination has also been accepted by the commission. Swarnalata Sarkar, a 45-year-old resident of Mahendra Roy Lane in Tapsia, is contesting the Bhabanipur by-election on behalf of the Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party. Sahina Ahmed, 34, a resident of Watganj, will contest as an independent candidate. Last but not least, 37-year-old Shatadru Rai, a resident of Kasba, will contest as a candidate of Hindustani Awam Morcha.

Subrata Basu, 62, a resident of Haridebpur, will contest from Bhabanipur as an independent candidate. Mangal Sarkar is contesting in Bhabanipur by-election on behalf of Bahujan Maha Party. He is a resident of Mahesh in Hughli. He is 41 years old.

Incidentally, on September 8, the Election Commission had issued a notification regarding the by-election in Bhabanipur. According to a notification issued by the commission, polling in Bhabanipur will continue from 8 am to 6.30 pm on September 30. September 13 was the last day to submit nominations. The last day to withdraw the nomination was September 18. The selection process must be completed before October 5. The commission has issued such instructions.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has come under fire from the Calcutta High Court over the Bhabanipur By-Poll. On Thursday, the High Court directed the Election Commission to know how the constitutional obligation was created in a by-election. On the same day, after submitting the affidavit, the High Court expressed extreme anger over the Election Commission’s move regarding the Bhabanipur vote. In the context of the public interest litigation filed in the Bhabanipur by-election, the court asked, ‘Constitution and law obligation for one seat? How did the Chief Secretary write about the constitutional crisis? How can the Election Commission take action on the basis of the letter of the Chief Secretary?