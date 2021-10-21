Mamata Banerjee in Goa: The smell of victory in Goa, Mamata Banerjee’s surprise trip back from the mountains!

#Kolkata: After visiting North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to Goa. After coming to power for the third time in this state, the Trinamool (TMC) has focused on occupying the northeastern states, with Tripura and Assam at their first sight. At the same time, the ruling party wants to increase its power in the western part of the country by focusing on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. According to the sources of the Trinamool Congress camp, the final activities have started within the party to plant a pair of flowers on the shores of the Arabian Sea. And with that in mind, the Trinamool leader herself is going to set foot in Goa.

According to grassroots sources, the Chief Minister is going to visit North Bengal on Sunday. He will return after a three-day visit after inspecting the flood situation there. After that Mamata Banerjee will go to Goa on October 26. He is scheduled to attend a number of social events there, as well as meet a number of prominent people.

Vote for the 40-seat Goa Assembly next year (Goa Assembly Election 2022). The Trinamool Congress is moving towards winning the seat. Earlier, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee could visit Goa at the end of this month or early next month. But that program has completely changed and the news of the Trinamool leader herself going to Goa is coming from within the party.

Already, Trinamool MP Derek Brian is based in Goa. He has met with several personalities. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the Congress won 18 seats in Goa. The BJP won only 13 seats. Although after the political upheaval, the BJP formed the government. And after the occupation of Bengal, this time the Trinamool Congress wants to highlight Mamata Banerjee as the only rival face of the BJP across the country. In that sense, they are targeting Goa.

According to the ruling party in the state, the Trinamool Congress can be joined by several former Goan footballers, an actress and several other prominent personalities. Already, former Goa chief minister and longtime MLA Luisinho Faleri has joined the grassroots with much fanfare. In fact, joining the grassroots in Goa has now become a matter of routine. In this situation, the political circles think that Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Goa is very significant.