Mamata Banerjee in Howrah: Duck feathers at door, cashew art – Mamata opens ‘other door’ of art in Howrah

#Howrah: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Howrah) showed one direction after another from the administrative meeting at Sarat Sadan in Howrah on Thursday. He also directed to start a duck feather project at the door to further facilitate the shuttlecock industry as it includes various industries from Kashful.

On the advice of the Chief Minister, there is a good demand for pillows and cushions from Kashful. If that work can be done with initiative here, then new industry can be created from Kashful. There are also shuttle cock clusters in Uluberia. The Chief Minister suggested that the duck feathers should be delivered to the doorsteps of all as raw material required for its further development.

The Chief Minister said Tk 20.48 crore has been invested in Howrah in the last two years. 1 lakh 16 thousand jobs have been created. Another 10,460 crore will be invested and 1 lakh 56 thousand job opportunities will be created. New fishing hubs, new industries could be set up with cashews. ” Uluberia is famous for making shuttle cocks. The main material in this case is duck feathers. And it has to be imported from China or any other place in the country. And the advice of the Chief Minister in this regard, “You are doing poultry now. Now there are ducks in Gramegonj. Ask the self-help group to collect the duck feathers. Now the duck feathers at the door! “

Coming to an administrative meeting in Howrah, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made it clear in front of leaders, ministers and administrative officers that “my target is industry”. And in the context in which the Chief Minister has to make such remarks, it has caused quite a stir in the political circles of the state. During the administrative meeting of Howrah district on Thursday, the Chief Minister received a complaint that it was too late to get land for industry in that district. In this context, the Secretary of the Land Reforms Department said, “There are many who are deliberately delaying.” However, the Chief Minister did not stop there. Talking about this procrastination, Mamata Banerjee said, “Before, there was a United Clearance System. But why is it closed now? At whose direction was it stopped? Who do I see such a great leader? It’s been two years, but it’s still late. If so, what will be the industry? “